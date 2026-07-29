Tehran: Any European ship that wants to approach the Strait of Hormuz is a legitimate target for the Iranian military

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi warned on Tuesday that any European ship that wants to "approach the Strait of Hormuz is a legitimate target", Iranian media reported.

He reiterated Tehran's policy that the waterway will not return to its pre-conflict state with the US and Israel.

At the same time, Garibabadi stressed that Iran cannot allow the opening of the southern route through the strait, as this would mean that his country is no longer able to exercise its sovereignty over this vital waterway.

Furthermore, the official said that Tehran does not is concerned about maintaining control of the Strait of Hormuz, even if hostilities resume.