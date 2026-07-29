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Tehran: Any European ship that wants to approach the Strait of Hormuz is a legitimate target for the Iranian military

Tehran: Any European ship that wants to approach the Strait of Hormuz is a legitimate target for the Iranian military

Kazem Garibabadi reiterated Iran's policy that the waterway will not return to its pre-conflict state with the US and Israel

Jul 29, 2026 17:23 41

Tehran: Any European ship that wants to approach the Strait of Hormuz is a legitimate target for the Iranian military - 1
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Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi warned on Tuesday that any European ship that wants to "approach the Strait of Hormuz is a legitimate target", Iranian media reported.

He reiterated Tehran's policy that the waterway will not return to its pre-conflict state with the US and Israel.

At the same time, Garibabadi stressed that Iran cannot allow the opening of the southern route through the strait, as this would mean that his country is no longer able to exercise its sovereignty over this vital waterway.

Furthermore, the official said that Tehran does not is concerned about maintaining control of the Strait of Hormuz, even if hostilities resume.