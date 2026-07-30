Ukraine buys 16 Gripen E fighters from Sweden with European financing

Ukraine will buy 16 Swedish Gripen E fighters worth about 2.5 billion euros. The deal will be financed with funds from the European loan program of 90 billion euros, and the first aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2027, Focus reports.

The deal will be financed with a European loan

According to „Evropeyska Pravda“, the purchase will be covered by funds from the European program to support Ukraine through loans worth a total of 90 billion euros.

Earlier today, the European Commission transferred 3.47 billion euros to Kiev for the defense part of the program.

The EC confirmed the information

European Commission spokesman Balazh Uyvari confirmed that a purchase of Gripen fighters is being prepared, but did not officially comment on the number of aircraft and the value of the deal.

The first aircraft are expected in 2027

According to the information, Ukraine plans to receive the first of the new Gripen E in 2027, with the aircraft being used to strengthen air defense.

Sweden and Britain have already announced support

In May 2026, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced that Stockholm was preparing to provide used Gripen fighters to Ukraine and planned to sell 20 new aircraft.

On July 16, then British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the allocation of 300 million euros to support the delivery of 16 fighters intended to strengthen the defense of Ukrainian airspace.