New heatwave hits Europe: temperatures in Spain expected to reach 38 degrees

A new heatwave is hitting Europe, with temperatures in Spain expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius over the weekend. The country's meteorological service predicts very high fire temperatures at least until Sunday, with no chance of precipitation. CNN's Pau Mosquera has more on the subject, NOVA reported.

The fire that raged for days west of the Spanish capital Madrid is now under control, local authorities announced. However, the fire left serious damage in its wake - incinerated caravans, destroyed boats and kayaks, as well as dozens of affected family businesses.

During the fight against the flames, firefighters used water from the “San Juan“ dam, located about 60 kilometers west of Madrid. It was from there that helicopters filled their tanks to extinguish the active fires. “The fire spread with such force that it reached the “San Juan“ dam. Firefighters used water from it to extinguish the flames. But, as you can see, some of the kayaks and boats on the pier are completely destroyed, and there is still a strong smell of burnt plastic in the air,“ said CNN correspondent Pau Mosquera.

The fire also affected a campsite located just a few meters from the dam. Among the worst-hit is Susana Castillo, who lost her caravan she bought just two years ago.

“I bought this caravan brand new two years ago because we love this place so much. As soon as there was a place available at the campsite, we moved it here to stay permanently. In less than a month, it burned down. A caravan worth 30,000 euros. I just can't believe it. I lost my home because I was planning to move here. Now I have nothing left,“ she says.

There has also been serious damage to local businesses. One of the restaurants in the area was completely destroyed by the fire, and its owner describes the emotional loss as being worse than the financial one.

“One of my establishments burned down completely. I was very lucky with the other one - it only suffered minor damage. For me, however, the emotional loss is greater than the financial one, because this place has been passed down in my family for three generations. We have so many memories with our loved ones and customers. These moments will never come back,” says José Carlos Bravo.

Although the fire is now under control, the danger is not over. Spanish authorities are warning that the hot and dry weather will last for weeks and are urging citizens to be extremely careful to prevent new forest fires.