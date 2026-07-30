Velislava Petrova told the Iranian Foreign Minister that it is excluded that Bulgaria will take any direct military action

Minister Velislava Petrova held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi, the ministry's press center reported.

During the conversation, Velislava Petrova emphasized the importance that Bulgaria attaches to the established good relations with Iran, built on the basis of mutual trust and long-standing cooperation. The two ministers expressed their readiness to actively continue and develop the bilateral dialogue between Bulgaria and Iran.

In connection with the deployment of the American tanker aircraft, Minister Petrova emphasized that it is excluded that any direct military actions related to the conflict in the Middle East will be carried out from the territory of Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister also pointed out that the decision of the National Assembly is in accordance with Bulgaria's commitments undertaken within the framework of the strategic bilateral cooperation with the United States, and was adopted in accordance with the Constitution and the current Bulgarian legislation after an official request from the American side. According to her, this in no way means a change in Bulgaria's approach to Iran.

Minister Petrova emphasized that our country has consistently appealed for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of talks to negotiate a ceasefire, which would create conditions for achieving a sustainable agreement and a lasting end to the conflict.

On July 22, the National Assembly (NA) authorized the presence on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria of up to eight military aircraft, type KC-135, with their crews, up to 250 servicemen with personal weapons and ammunition and airport equipment from the armed forces of the United States of America, which will provide support for US operations in the Middle East, and their deployment at the "Bezmer" air base for the period from July 24 to October 1, 2026. The proposal was submitted by the Council of Ministers.