Patriot License for Ukraine Remains in Question

Despite initial signals of readiness, the Donald Trump administration is showing signs of uncertainty about plans to grant Ukraine a formal license to locally produce Patriot ammunition and interceptors. The Pentagon and major defense contractors Lockheed Martin and RTX (Raytheon) acknowledge that security and supply chain analyses and discussions are at an extremely early stage. Skepticism is growing due to the technical complexity and enormous risk of sharing sensitive military technology during an active conflict. The topic is analyzed in detail in recent publications by the specialized publication Breaking Defense (breakingdefense.com).

US restricts exports of industrial waste

In an effort to protect its strategic raw materials and reduce dependence on foreign markets, Donald Trump signed a key executive order. The new measure restricts the export of certain types of industrial waste and electronic components (e-waste). The goal is for valuable critical minerals and rare elements found in used batteries and magnets to remain and be recycled in the United States. Information about the state strategy was disseminated by the leading economic agency Bloomberg (bloomberg.com).

Middle East: Normalization between Riyadh and Tel Aviv and negotiations with Tehran

On the diplomatic front, Trump continues to insist that the large-scale nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia is directly tied to the full normalization of its relations with Israel under the umbrella of the Abraham Accords. At the same time, Washington is opening the door to Iran. According to diplomatic sources for the New York Post (nypost.com), the American president is expressing his readiness to give negotiations with Tehran a real chance. However, the White House's main and mandatory condition remains the achievement of a lasting ceasefire and stability in terms of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Over $800 million in corporate funds for Trump's projects

The financial influence of American business on the White House's policies is reaching historic highs. A major investigation by the financial daily The Wall Street Journal (wsj.com) reveals that American companies and large corporations have donated over $800 million to support various initiatives and political projects related to Trump since he returned to office. The large-scale A fundraising campaign is sparking serious debates in the US Congress about corporate lobbying and business access to regulatory decision-making.