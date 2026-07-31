Drone Attack in Volgograd: Five Injured, Fires

Five people were injured in a drone attack in the Volgograd region on the night of July 31, Fox News reported.

The massive airstrike has caused serious fires at a local industrial plant and a logistics warehouse. Local Russian monitoring channels confirmed that the drones had hit important industrial facilities, with the situation remaining volatile until the early hours of the morning.

Details of the targets hit and the injured

According to initial information from international agencies, the drones struck the industrial zone of the Russian city. According to Ukrainian news sources such as UNN (unn.ua/en/news/in-volgograd-reports-of-a-drone-attack-and-damage-to-an-oil-refinery-and-a-logistics-center), the targets of the attack were the oil refinery "Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" and the distribution center of the large online retailer Wildberries.

The Wildberries logistics complex covers an area of about 44,000 square meters. According to data cited by The Moscow Times (themoscowtimes.com/2026/07/28/3-killed-in-belgorod-region-drone-attacks-a93362), the company has recently begun looking for new warehouses outside of Russia due to the increasing frequency of such attacks. Firefighters in Volgograd were mobilized immediately after the explosions to control the fire at both plants.

Escalation of drone strikes inside Russia

This attack is part of a broader campaign to hit the economic and military infrastructure of the Russian Federation. The Volgograd region has key facilities. Just a few weeks ago, the "Titan-Barricades" plant in Volgograd was also targeted for its production of components for the "Iskander-M" missile systems. (ctpost.com/news/article/ukraine-strikes-industrial-facility-in-volgograd-22323312.php).

Emergency services in the Volgograd region reported that the five injured citizens were examined by medical teams. As of 4:52 a.m. Bulgarian time (coinciding with local time in Moscow and Volgograd), there was no official data from the Russian Ministry of Defense on the exact number of aircraft intercepted over the city last night. More information on the extent of the damage is expected in the coming hours from the local administration, headed by Governor Andrey Bocharov.