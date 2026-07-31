Huge fire breaks out in warehouse in Vladivostok

On the morning of July 31, a large-scale fire disaster engulfed a large household appliance warehouse of the famous DNS company in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

The incident, located in the area of \u200b\u200b“Dneprovskaya“ Street, caused widespread smoke and blocked key roads in the city. As of 4:14 a.m. Bulgarian time (11:14 a.m. local time), firefighters continue to fight the elements.

Chronology and scale of the disaster

Initial reports of the incident came in the early hours of the day, with the fire spreading quickly.

Fire area: The fire initially covered about 1000 square meters, but subsequently grew and was localized to an area of approximately 5000 square meters.

The fire initially covered about 1000 square meters, but subsequently grew and was localized to an area of approximately 5000 square meters. Affected infrastructure: The right part of the logistics center for equipment is on fire. Witnesses reported a partial collapse of the roof and metal structures severely deformed by the high temperature.

The right part of the logistics center for equipment is on fire. Witnesses reported a partial collapse of the roof and metal structures severely deformed by the high temperature. Environmental situation: Thick black smoke spread over the „BAM“ and „Vtora Rechka“ neighborhoods. The sanitary control services (Rospotrebnadzor) are already conducting constant monitoring of air quality in nearby residential areas.

Difficulties in extinguishing the fire

More than 44 firefighters and 10 units of specialized equipment from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have been mobilized to the scene of the incident. According to official data, the rescue operation is seriously hampered by the following factors:

Strong gusty wind, spreading flames and thick smoke.

Complete lack of regulatory water pressure in nearby fire hydrants.

Need for continuous water transportation by fire tankers and auxiliary vehicles of city services.

Traffic police teams have cordoned off the area around “Dneprovskaya“ Street and are regulating traffic to ensure unhindered access for emergency teams. Ambulances are on duty at the scene, but there are currently no reports of injuries. The local prosecutor's office has already begun an inspection of compliance with fire safety laws at the site.