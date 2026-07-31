The military situation in Ukraine remains critical, marked by massive fighting in key areas and fierce air strikes.

The Russian occupation authorities have taken emergency security measures on the peninsula, completely blocking traffic on the strategic Crimean Bridge. Almost simultaneously, a large-scale air defense (AVO) operation was announced in Sevastopol due to an imminent air threat. According to information from local sources, cited in reports by the BLITZ news agency (www.blitz.bg) and the international section of News.bg (www.news.bg), an air alert has been activated in the city due to the danger of strikes with drones and missiles.

Record number of frontline clashes in Eastern Ukraine

At the same time, the intensity of ground fighting is reaching new peak values. The official morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, distributed by the state-run Ukrinform agency (www.ukrinform.net), reports 226 combat clashes within the last 24 hours.

According to the military command in Kiev, the heaviest and most critical battles are being fought in the following two directions:

Pokrovskoye direction : Russian forces continue to press with large numbers, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line.

: Russian forces continue to press with large numbers, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line. Konstantinovsk direction: A sharp intensification of artillery duels and assault actions by the Russian army has been registered.

Russian air bombs hit civilians in Kramatorsk

In parallel with the infantry offensives, Russia continues its terror over populated areas in the Donetsk region. According to a statement by the regional authorities, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua) and BTA (www.bta.bg), Russian aviation dropped guided air bombs (GAB) directly on a densely populated residential area in the city of Kramatorsk. The attack destroyed residential buildings, and several civilians, mostly women, were seriously injured and hospitalized.

The situation in the conflict zones is changing dynamically as both sides regroup forces for the next stages of the summer campaign.