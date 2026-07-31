German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is seriously tightening the course of governance, faced with increasing political pressure in the country and the advance of right-wing forces. After the large-scale reforms in the pension and tax systems before the summer holidays, the administration in Berlin is shifting its focus to internal security and the consolidation of national borders.

According to information from authoritative media outlets, including the British daily newspaper (telegraph.co.uk) and analyses on economic platforms such as (bloomberg.com), Chancellor Merz has warned of the risk of an “abyss“ into which peripheral political movements and radical sentiments could push the country. In the context of international analyses on Germany, published in (politico.eu), there is an increased resonance around the rhetoric of the conservative bloc, aimed at neutralizing the influence of the radical opposition before the key regional elections in the fall.

The new stage of the government's plan envisages not only strict control of migration flows at the borders, where tens of thousands of people have already been stopped, but also limiting the internal political fragmentation of the regions. The government partners in Berlin are preparing for decisive legislative changes aimed at guaranteeing the stability of the German states and stopping the economic and political secession, defined in some analyses as the risk of the formation of “treasonous“ internal zones of insecurity.