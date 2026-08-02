Trump calls off major strike on Iran after Riyadh appeal

In a dramatic reversal in the early hours of August 2, US President Donald Trump officially confirmed that he was calling off a planned massive military strike against Iran.

The decision comes just hours before the expected start of one of the heaviest bombing campaigns targeting Iran's energy infrastructure. According to leading world media, the reversal came after intensive diplomatic efforts by countries in the Middle East.

In an official statement on his social network Truth Social, the US leader revealed details behind his decision. According to him, the US was fully prepared (“locked and loaded“) to demonstrate military power at levels not seen since World War II. “We have been asked by Iran and other Middle Eastern countries to refrain from attacking, as the parameters of a future deal have already been agreed upon“, Trump wrote.

Trump's Conditions: Opening the Strait of Hormuz and Ending the Nuclear Threat

However, the cessation of hostilities remains conditional on a quick final agreement. The White House is demanding that Tehran immediately fulfill key commitments:

Fully Opening the Strait of Hormuz : Restoring the Free Passage of Commercial Ships Through the World's Most Critical Oil Route.

: Restoring the Free Passage of Commercial Ships Through the World's Most Critical Oil Route. Eliminating the Nuclear Threat : Complete cessation of Iran's nuclear weapons ambitions.

: Complete cessation of Iran's nuclear weapons ambitions. Quick negotiations: The agreement must be finalized in a short time to avoid renewed strikes.

The American president added that the state of Israel also joins this commitment to a temporary ceasefire. So far, there has been no direct public response from official Tehran to Trump's words, although Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously warned that any aggression would be met with a proportionate response.

Pressure from Saudi Arabia and the oil crisis

Diplomatic sources indicate that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a key role in the de-escalation. According to data published by the American news website Axios (hххps://www.axios.com), the prince held an urgent phone call with Trump, urging him to cancel the airstrikes and return to the negotiating table.

Fears of a global economic collapse have intensified after world oil prices jumped sharply in recent weeks due to the five-month conflict. The previous temporary ceasefire in June collapsed after Iran renewed attacks on commercial shipping. This forced the US State Department to issue urgent security warnings to American citizens in 10 countries in the region. The situation as of 6:43 am Bulgarian time remains critical as diplomats try to turn the agreed framework into a permanent agreement.