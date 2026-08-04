Diesel prices in Romania "explode: authorities announce whether there will be a problem with supply

Interim Prime Minister of Romania Ilie Bologian said that currently the authorities do not predict problems with fuel supply for the population, agriculture and transporters after analyzing the fuel situation during a working meeting this morning, Agerpres reported, BTA reported.

"We analyzed the situation with fuel supplies. The data show that the situation has improved. The OMV refinery is operating at maximum capacity, and Petromidia is operating at about 85 percent of capacity and is expected to return to normal operation by the end of the week. Currently, we do not expect problems with fuel supply for the population, agriculture and transporters," Bologian wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, the media in the country are drawing attention to the continuing rise in the price of fuels. Romania is the champion in the increase in the price of diesel, despite having oil and refineries, writes the newspaper "Adeverul", noting that today the price of diesel fuel has reached 10.98 lei (2.09 euros) per liter.

The price of diesel in Romania "exploded" after only a few days of interruption in oil exports from Kazakhstan, but the resumption of supplies did not lead to the expected decrease in price, the publication commented.

Following a series of attacks on oil tankers, Kazakhstan announced on July 22 that it was stopping oil supplies to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on the Black Sea coast, and five days later, on July 27, it resumed them. Over 60 percent of oil imports to Romania come from Kazakhstan, the country's media remind us.

Romania has reached a paradoxical scenario on the fuel market: although that it has domestic oil production, its own refineries and a relatively low dependence on direct imports of diesel fuel, the price of gas stations has increased faster than in a number of European countries, which cover almost all their consumption from imports, notes "Adeverul".

The publication indicates that the price of standard diesel in Bucharest yesterday at noon varied between 10.57 and 10.83 lei per liter. The upward trend continues today, with prices at some gas stations already approaching 11 lei, the publication notes.