Kiev says drone crash on Gelendzhik beach caused by Russian air defense

The crash of a drone on a beach in the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik in Russia's Krasnodar region occurred as a result of the actions of Russian air defense, the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reported.

According to the head of the center, Andriy Kovalenko, "this is the work of the Russian air defense forces, which shot down a drone over a beach full of vacationers. And it was also the result of the pathetic attempts of the Russian authorities, who often hide concerns about an air attack and do nothing necessary to ensure the safety of Russians during such concerns.

"The responsibility for the deaths of Russians on the beach in Gelendzhik lies entirely with the Russian air defense forces," he said.

"Ukraine is using its weapons only and exclusively against the Russian military-industrial complex and economic infrastructure that contributes to the financing of the war," Kovalenko assured.

As BTA reported, Russia reported yesterday that at least seven people, including three children, were killed and about 40 were injured in the Russian Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik in a drone attack that Moscow described as being carried out deliberately by Ukraine.

Videos circulated on social networks, the authenticity of which was confirmed by Reuters, shows a drone crashing and exploding on a busy beach near the city of Gelendzhik.

Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratiev called the incident a "targeted attack by the Kiev regime against the civilian population" and said in a post on Telegram that the strike was not related to any military infrastructure.