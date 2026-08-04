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Spain: Ceuta migrant crisis has not threatened Schengen area

Spain: Ceuta migrant crisis has not threatened Schengen area

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska rejects criticism of EU external border security

Aug 4, 2026 15:52, renew at Aug 4, 2026 15:58 51

Spain: Ceuta migrant crisis has not threatened Schengen area - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

The mass influx of illegal migrants into the Spanish North African territory of Ceuta last week has not compromised the Schengen area for visa-free travel in Europe. This was stated by Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

“It is clear that the Schengen area has not been compromised in any way by this crisis“, the minister said after a videoconference meeting with his EU colleagues.

His statement comes amid criticism of Spain over the way the country has protected the EU's external borders during the Ceuta migrant crisis.