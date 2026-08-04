Warsaw accused Moscow of provocation: Polish fighters intercepted Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane

The Polish Air Force has intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea for the third time in a few days, the authorities in Warsaw announced today, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Koszyniak-Kamiś stated on the social network Ex that the Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane was detected about 56 kilometers northeast of the city of Koszalin and was intercepted by two Polish fighters. According to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian plane did not violate Polish airspace.

"Russia is once again carrying out provocative actions near the borders of NATO member states, thus testing the vigilance and operational readiness of the alliance's defense systems," said Koszyniak-Kamisz.

Similar incidents with Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea were recorded yesterday, as well as on Friday, July 31.

According to Warsaw, an increase in Russian reconnaissance flights near the Polish coast has been reported in recent weeks. In mid-July, the Polish Air Force intercepted Russian military aircraft on three consecutive days.

Poland and the Baltic states are concerned that, amid its difficulties in the war against Ukraine, Russia may step up provocative actions against NATO countries, including through reconnaissance flights near their borders, DPA notes.