Turkey boosts military readiness in Northern Cyprus amid regional tensions

Turkey is boosting its military readiness in Northern Cyprus amid rising regional tensions. This was stated by Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler in a written response to a parliamentary question, the Cypriot newspaper “Cyprus Mail“ reported, BTA reports.

According to Güler, Ankara is closely monitoring the developments in Cyprus and is reviewing its military presence in order to respond to what it defines as potential threats.

“While being careful to preserve the delicate balance on the island, we are updating our military readiness aimed at ensuring security“ both Turkey and Northern Cyprus, the minister said.

The statement was made in response to questions related to the changing security architecture in NATO and the increasing cooperation between the United States, Israel, Greece and the Republic of Cyprus.

Güler also indicated that Turkey is monitoring “Israeli activities“ in the Republic of Cyprus and assessing their possible consequences for regional security.

According to him, Ankara continues to take “the necessary military and political measures“ against any potential threat.

In recent years, Cyprus has strengthened its defense cooperation with Greece, Israel, France and the United States through joint military exercises and security agreements. Turkey, for its part, has repeatedly stated that such cooperation “changes the status quo“ in the Eastern Mediterranean, the publication states.

Güler did not specify what specific changes are being made to Turkey's military presence, nor whether additional troops or military equipment will be deployed in Northern Cyprus.

According to estimates, about 35,000 Turkish soldiers are already deployed there.