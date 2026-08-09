In light of geopolitical turmoil and negotiations on global security, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a sharp statement about US President Donald Trump.

According to her, for Trump, the approval and legitimization from Russian President Vladimir Putin have far greater meaning and weight than winning the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize.

The statement reflects Clinton's long-standing observations on the dynamics of relations between Washington and Moscow. The topic of the Nobel Committee and Trump is particularly sensitive, as Trump has openly campaigned for the prize in the past, and Hillary Clinton even stated on the podcast “Raging Moderates“ that she would personally nominate him if he could achieve lasting peace in Ukraine without territorial concessions. However, when the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin were quick to defend Trump, saying the prize had lost its prestige. This move by Moscow and Trump's subsequent thanks on social media reinforced the idea that the White House finds Russian praise more satisfying than official international triumph.

Analysts note that Trump's quest for recognition from authoritarian leaders is changing the traditional course of American diplomacy. Clinton's statement comes as the administration in Washington balances complex ceasefire negotiations with pressure from Democrats for a tough stance against Russian aggression.