Missile Strike on Odessa: Destruction and Injuries

Russian Army Attacks Black Sea Coast with Ballistic Missiles; dozens of homes and civilian infrastructure damaged

Russian armed forces inflicted another massive missile strike on Odessa, which severely affected civilian infrastructure, damaged residential buildings and six people were injured. The attack caused extensive damage to the strategic port. According to initial data from local authorities, cited by world news agencies, there are no people with immediate life-threatening injuries among the injured, but the material damage is enormous. Ukrainian rescue teams are working to clear the debris in the affected residential areas.

According to information from regional platforms and a statement by regional governor Oleg Kiper, disseminated by the Ukrainian media outlet RBC-Ukraine, the enemy used hypersonic and ballistic missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry also announced that the targets of the attacks on the Black Sea coast were vessels and logistics facilities supporting the Ukrainian army. Such strikes aim to paralyze exports and economic life in the region, Reuters reports.

Chronology of the escalation in August 2026

Attacks on the Black Sea coast have become systematic in the past week.

August 4: Russian missiles hit a busy area near a farmers' market on the outskirts of Odessa, wounding three people and damaging apartment buildings.

Russian missiles hit a busy area near a farmers' market on the outskirts of Odessa, wounding three people and damaging apartment buildings. August 7: A powerful rocket strike shook the city center, seriously damaging the roof, glazing and stands of the city's football stadium "Chernomorets".

A powerful rocket strike shook the city center, seriously damaging the roof, glazing and stands of the city's football stadium "Chernomorets". August 8: Russian precision weapons and drones struck cargo ships carrying grain under the Guinea-Bissau flag, as well as warehouses in the neighboring Nikolaev region.

Specifics of the weapons used

According to reports from the Ukrainian Air Force and military analysts from the ISW Institute for the Study of War, the Russian army combines different types of weapons to overcome air defenses. Anti-ship missiles have been detected in recent offensives „Onyx“, anti-radar missiles X-31P, ballistic systems with cluster munitions, as well as dozens of attack drones of the “Shahed“ type. The combination of ballistics and swarms of drones is depleting Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile reserves.

Reaction of Zelensky and the international community

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an urgent address, stressing that Ukraine is experiencing a critical shortage of air defense ammunition, which makes cities defenseless against ballistic strikes. Meanwhile, in the context of the crisis, the United States continues negotiations to grant Kiev a license to produce Patriot interceptor missiles, Reuters reports, despite doubts previously expressed by President Donald Trump.

The situation with the safety of civilians remains under monitoring by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), which reminds that a large historical Bulgarian diaspora lives in the Odessa region, directly threatened by the ongoing shelling.