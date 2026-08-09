Tensions in the Black Sea: Dangerous incidents near Turkey

A serious escalation of tensions in the Black Sea region has put Turkish security authorities on high alert.

Three separate critical incidents have been recorded in the space of a few days - an attack on a merchant vessel, a naval drone that washed up on a beach and an unexploded artillery shell found near a public beach. The events highlight the growing risks of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the immediate vicinity of Turkey's borders, directly affecting trade routes.

The damaged ship “Nadezhda“ was towed to the port of Samsun

The Turkish cargo ship “Nadezhda“ (NADEZHDA) [reutersconnect.com], which flies the flag of Cameroon, was severely damaged in a multi-drone wave attack in the Black Sea on August 3 [turkiyetoday.com, facebook.com/AnilsRealty]. The Ro-Ro vessel was successfully towed to the Turkish port of Samsun on August 8 [reutersconnect.com], escorted by tugboats under the supervision of the maritime police [reutersconnect.com]. The vessel suffered extensive and irreparable damage to its deck, cargo holds and engine room as a result of the explosions [haberler.com] after the empty trailers it was carrying were transferred to another vessel [reutersconnect.com].

The incident occurred about 20 nautical miles from the Russian port of Novorossiysk [safety4sea.com] shortly after the vessel had set sail [facebook.com/AnilsRealty]. A major fire broke out on board [safety4sea.com], and three of the 22 crew members (including 13 Turkish citizens) were seriously injured [safety4sea.com, turkiyetoday.com].

Details of the condition of the injured sailors:

Initially, the injured were urgently evacuated by Russian sea rescue units [turkiyetoday.com]. The three sailors, including Turkish citizens, have severe burns to their respiratory tract and limbs, as well as shrapnel wounds, medical sources at the Samsun hospital reported [turkishminute.com, english.news.cn]. They remain in intensive care under constant observation, and their condition is stable but critical [turkishminute.com]. The ship's captain, Yalçın Şahin, confirmed that the attack was carried out suddenly by six or seven drones [english.news.cn]. Following the incident, the Turkish shipping company operator decided to temporarily suspend shipping on Russian routes [turkiyetoday.com].

A naval drone surfaced off the coast of Sakarya

In addition to the attack on the high seas, a potential threat was intercepted on the country's own coast. In the northwestern Turkish province of Sakarya, locals in the town of Karasu discovered a surface-to-air drone washed up on the beach [bta.bg].

Specialized police teams immediately cordoned off the area after the report was filed [bta.bg]. After a thorough technical inspection, it was determined that the drone was not carrying explosives on board at the time of its appearance [bta.bg]. The drone, which is officially believed to have been used in the clashes between Russia and Ukraine, has been handed over to the competent military authorities for destruction and analysis [bta.bg]. Turkish authorities report that since the end of 2025, such military devices have been surfacing more and more frequently along the Black Sea coast, with incidents already recorded in Istanbul, Samsun, Zonguldak, Ordu, Artvin and Balıkesir [bta.bg].

Unexploded ordnance startled tourists in Çanakkale

A dangerous find was also discovered in the Straits region. An unexploded artillery shell surfaced on the surface of the water near a public beach in the city of Çanakkale (in the area of the Kepez settlement) [lenta.news].

The alarm was raised by beachgoers who noticed the suspicious metal object in the shallow waters [lenta.news]. The area was immediately secured by police and gendarmerie forces [lenta.news]. According to initial expert assessments by military sappers, the ordnance is most likely a historical relic from the famous Dardanelles operation during World War I, which has surfaced due to strong underwater turbulence in recent days [lenta.news]. The projectile has been safely recovered for further technical analysis and controlled destruction [lenta.news].

International analysis: The Black Sea is becoming an uncontrolled military zone

The series of critical incidents off Turkey has drawn sharp criticism from international analysts and diplomats. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a scathing statement to the state-run Anadolu Agency, calling for an immediate "moratorium" on attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea [theguardian.com]. He said the conflict had already spread across the entire region, moving from attacks on ports and military facilities to indiscriminate attacks on commercial shipping [theguardian.com].

Military maritime security experts say drone attacks on cargo ships such as the Nadezhda and Yasar near Novorossiysk are seriously undermining global supply chains for grain, sunflower seeds and food [commodity-board.com, turkiyetoday.com]. Analysts warn that unless Russia and Ukraine provide firm guarantees for the security of the civilian fleet, insurance premiums for vessels in the Black Sea will reach levels that will completely block commercial traffic, turning the region into a closed and dangerous military zone [commodity-board.com].

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has already expressed its deep concern and stressed that despite Ankara's numerous warnings, the escalation continues to endanger the lives of innocent civilian sailors [turkiyetoday.com, nova.bg].