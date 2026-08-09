Night Drone War: Attacks Over Novorossiysk, Moscow, and Odessa

Drone Night War: Attacks on Novorossiysk, Moscow and Odessa

Military tensions escalate with massive drone strikes on critical infrastructure and civilian objects.

NOVOROSSIYSK, MOSCOW, ODESSA – The air war between Russia and Ukraine reached new critical levels last night. Massive drone attacks were registered simultaneously on several fronts, affecting key Russian port cities, the outskirts of the Russian capital, as well as the Ukrainian Black Sea coast.

Offensive in Novorossiysk Repulsed: Debris Falls on Enterprises

Air defenses were activated in the strategic Russian port of Novorossiysk to repel a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported that the offensive was successfully repelled, but falling debris caused material damage on land.

According to preliminary information, parts of downed drones fell on the territory of two local businesses, as well as a private residential building. The extent of the damage and whether any citizens were injured are currently being clarified. The attack comes amid heightened risks to shipping in the region, after shipowners recently began avoiding the terminals of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the economic portal reported (bloombergtv.bg/a/2-novini/162828-ukrayna-shte-izbyagva-ataki-sreshtu-neruski-tankeri-i-nefteni-obekti-v-cherno-more).

Three drones intercepted en route to Moscow

In parallel with the strikes in the Black Sea region, Russian air defense (ADF) systems were also activated around the capital Moscow.

The military reported that they had managed to shoot down three drones that were flying in the direction of the metropolis. This is another attempt to strike the Russian capital, after just a few days ago the Russian air defense intercepted the movement of another 10 aircraft in the same direction, which necessitated the introduction of an emergency operating mode at major airports, the information site recalls (fakti.bg/world/1072306-pvo-na-rusia-svali-10-drona-napat-za-moskva).

A powerful explosion shook the Ukrainian port of Odessa

The tension did not bypass Ukrainian territory. In the early hours of the day a powerful explosion echoed in Odessa. The city was placed on air alert, and local Telegram channels urged citizens to immediately seek safety in the nearest bomb shelters.

The Black Sea region continues to be a major arena of clashes, with Russian forces regularly attacking Odessa and Nikolaev with missiles and drones, causing serious damage to energy and logistics infrastructure (fakti.bg/world/1073163-rusia-atakuva-odesa-i-nikolaev-ekologichna-kriza-v-kiev).