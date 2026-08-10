Is the Ayatollah alive? Tehran announced it would air a video of Khamenei showing him among the people

A video of Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei "among the people and on the streets, as well as in meetings with commanders of the armed forces" will be released in the future, said the deputy head of the "Basij" organization, Qassem Quraisi.

Khamenei, who was appointed supreme leader in March, has not made any public appearances since his appointment.

The publication of the statement by the official news outlet of the judiciary in Iran, "Mizan", appears to be aimed at ending speculation about Khamenei's health.

High-ranking sources in Iran say he is suffered facial and other injuries in the bombing that killed his father on February 28 - the first day of US and Israeli bombings of Iran.

A few hours ago, Iran released a rare video of Mojtaba Khamenei after reports emerged that he was in critical condition. In the footage, broadcast by the semi-official Mehr news agency, Iran's supreme leader appears surrounded by several people and talks to them. The agency did not specify when or where the video was filmed, nor did it provide information about the identities of the people who were with him.