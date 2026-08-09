After 18 months of negotiations! Syria and Russia reach agreement on the future of the bases in Tartus and Hmeimim

Syria and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to settle the future of the Russian bases in Tartus and Hmeimim after a year and a half of intensive negotiations, Reuters reported, citing local media, BTA reports.

The Foreign Ministry in Damascus said that the Syrian state would take over the management of a number of civilian facilities, including the “Hmeimim“ airport and the commercial part of the port of Tartus, allowing them to be gradually integrated into the country's civilian administration. The military facilities will be converted into joint training and qualification centers under the new arrangements, with the transition to be completed within three months.

Russian naval facilities in Tartus and the military airfield “Hmeimim“ has long been Moscow's main military stronghold in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Their future has been the subject of negotiations with Syria's new leadership since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power in December 2024.