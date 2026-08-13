Tehran threatened: The US has thousands of targets around the world! Be sure that Iran will launch its missiles until th

The chief advisor to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, General Mohammad Reza Naghdi, said that Tehran is able to prolong the war with the US until the end of Donald Trump's presidential term, that is, until January 2029. Naghdi shared this in an interview with the PBS television channel.

The general defined the Iranians' strategy as "containment through exhaustion", the purpose of which is to show that the US is waging "war without strategy". He also noted that prolonging the war would give Iran more experience in confronting the US armed forces.

"The longer this war lasts, the more experience we gain. We have also seen that the US armed forces are weaker than we thought. We must achieve deterrence so that the enemy never dares to attack us again. One way is to prolong this war until the next presidential election to bring the enemy to exhaustion. The number of missiles we produce every day exceeds the number of missiles we launch. In the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, our production capacity also significantly exceeds the intensity of firing. Rest assured: even if this war continues for years, Iran will launch its missiles until the last day. "The US has thousands of economic facilities and interests around the world, and all of them can be easily destroyed," Nagdi assured.

The ceasefire between the US and Iran expires on August 17. There are still conflicting reports about the possibility of its extension.