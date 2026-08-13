Like Mad Max, but in the Black Sea! Russia Panickily Surrounds Tankers with Nets Due to Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russian oil tankers and port terminals are being equipped with nets and cages to protect them from Ukrainian drones. In a video taken by shipping analyst Yoruk Isik (Caruzo), a tanker can be seen leaving the Black Sea through the Bosphorus with anti-drone nets and stacked water tanks suspended from both sides of the ship, the Financial Times reports, quoted by Focus.

It is noted that anti-drone nets and metal cages have become an important layer of protection on land during the war in Ukraine, but until recently they had not been seen at sea. Caruzo's photos show that the side of the ship's bridge is covered with netting, and its roof - with cages.

"In the "Mad Max" films "There is nothing that can beat this," said Isik, who runs the Istanbul-based consultancy Bosphorus Observer. He added that another tanker under sanctions, the Rizvel, was also sailing in the Sea of Marmara and was covered in nets. "Over the past two months, Ukraine has carried out one of the most intense attacks on shipping we have ever seen, targeting Russian ships in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea in an attempt to cut off Russian oil supplies," the FT reported. The attacks have caused such chaos that US Vice President J.D. Vance has asked Kiev to halt strikes near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in the Russian port of Novorossiysk to protect the interests of major US oil companies. "The ships' defences appeared to be more improvised of those used on land in Ukraine, where some vehicles are covered with complex metal cages with spikes,“ the article notes.

The Black Sea is known to be a key route for Russian oil exports, as well as Ukrainian grain, which has become a target for Moscow in response to the large-scale attacks.

“Recent incidents have forced a significant number of shipowners to adopt a wait-and-see attitude rather than take additional risks,“ says Shil Bhattacharjee, head of European freight rates at Argus.

In particular, at the port of Novorossiysk, satellite imagery, as well as open-source photos and video footage, captured nets and other fortifications placed around the naval base where the Black Sea Fleet is based, as well as on the approaches to the port.

“Airbus satellite imagery of the base shows "They see large structures with nets, as well as locks and barges, which have been parked across the entrance to the military port to block access from the sea - a protective measure that has been in effect since March 2024," the publication states.