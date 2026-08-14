Poland is ready to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming weeks in exchange for advanced drone technology.

The documents and details of the deal are back on the negotiating table, official sources from the Polish Ministry of National Defense reported. In parallel, US military intelligence has issued a critical report warning of an acute shortage of personnel in the Ukrainian armed forces, which threatens the stability of the front line.

A Turn in Relations: Fighter Jets vs. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

The process of transferring Poland's remaining Soviet-made fighter jets has gone through serious diplomatic upheavals. The initial agreement was temporarily frozen after Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kościńska-Kamiś announced that Kiev had delayed fulfilling its commitments to share unmanned aerial vehicles. Subsequently, Warsaw even demonstrated a diplomatic maneuver, hinting at Bulgaria's potential interest in the same machines, which stimulated the Ukrainian side to quickly return to the negotiating table with specific counter-proposals.

According to current information from the Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland, Cezaria Sobkowiak-Czarnietska (quoted by the international platform United24 Media - united24media.com), Kiev has provided a completely new, specific offer for an exchange. It envisages the delivery of advanced Ukrainian drones and control systems against MiG-29 fighters. The political decision is expected within "a few weeks at most". Four of these aircraft have already been officially removed from the Polish Air Force's assets and transferred to the Armaments Agency, which is the last bureaucratic step before their export (information from the specialized aviation portal MiGFlug - migflug.com).

The urgent need for aviation for Kiev is also being intensified by the ongoing incidents on the battlefield. Just days ago, a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in the Odessa region during a mission to intercept Russian drones, which further exposed the country's air defenses (according to the military portal Militarnyi - militarnyi.com).

US intelligence: Critical manpower deficit in Ukraine

While Ukraine's air force awaits reinforcements, the ground forces are facing an even deeper and structural problem. A new report by the US intelligence community (ODNI), whose data exchange with Kiev has recently been fully restored to its peak levels, finds a dangerous lack of personnel in the ranks of the Ukrainian army.

According to analyses by the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and reports by the Hudson Institute (hudson.org), Ukraine's mobilization capacity is being tested to the limit. Despite the high morale of ammunition and the expansion of local weapons production programs, the lack of sufficiently trained soldiers at the front limits the possibilities for rotation of exhausted units. American intelligence warns that without urgent reforms in personnel recruitment and increased logistical support from the West, the enemy's numerical superiority could put critical pressure on defense lines in key directions.

The conflict is entering a logistical phase of complete exhaustion, where the balance between high-tech supplies (such as Polish aircraft and Patriot missiles) and the actual presence of manpower on the ground will determine the course of events before the onset of the winter season.