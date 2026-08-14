Israel accused Turkey of turning the country into a "headquarters" for Hamas

Israel accused Turkey of turning into a "headquarters" for the terrorist organization "Hamas" and providing asylum to its leaders, News.bg reports.

The Israeli Foreign Minister made the accusations after statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan regarding the situation in Gaza. Relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv are highly strained, with Turkey among the harshest critics of Israel's actions in Gaza.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Fidan had made a threat to Israel by taking a picture with a map on which the country had been crossed out.

The ministry also stressed that Ankara has no role in determining Israel's security measures in Gaza.

A day earlier, Fidan said that Turkey, Qatar and Egypt could take “radical steps“ if the US fails to force Israel to comply with the agreements on the transition period in Gaza.

Turkey is pushing for a sustainable ceasefire and a greater role for the international community in the management and security of the enclave. Ankara has also expressed its readiness to participate in international efforts to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreements.

Turkey maintains contacts with representatives of “Hamas“ and is actively involved in diplomatic efforts regarding the future of Gaza. Israel, for its part, opposes Turkish military or political involvement in the post-war structure of the enclave.

The dispute between the two countries fits into the broader tension surrounding the terms of ending the conflict, the governance of Gaza, and the role of “Hamas“ in the future structure of the Palestinian territory.