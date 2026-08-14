Russia will redouble its efforts to destroy everything provided by the West in support of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today in an interview broadcast on state television, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"We will use tougher methods to destroy everything that fuels Kiev's war machine from the West. And we are already doing it. They are already groaning," the minister said.

Commenting on the efforts to stop the war, Lavrov pointed out that Russia excludes an immediate ceasefire.

"We should stop only if there is a long-term, reliable and lasting settlement to the conflict," the minister said.

He noted that Russian President Putin is ready to receive American emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, but a separate question is what proposals they will bring to the Kremlin.

"If they have such trust in them, then they have influence over American President Donald Trump, he has trust in them. We do not refuse to talk to them. If they arrive, let them know that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to receive them once again. A separate question is what proposals they will come up with," Lavrov said, quoted by TASS.

The minister noted that Kiev "proudly boasts" of terrorist acts against civilians.

"After each such terrorist act, Kiev's representatives proudly boast on social networks and elsewhere about how "well" they struck a beach, a dormitory where girls were studying to be teachers, and other civilian objects," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, stopping the conflict in Ukraine along the contact line is impossible, because this would "cross out the feat of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers" who defeated Nazism.

"Such a thing cannot be considered. And it's not just about how comfortably someone lives today - our people suffer, die in these terrorist acts. It is about our responsibility to the thousand-year history of the Russian state," Lavrov added.

"Metastasis of Nazism" is making its way into German society under the leadership of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who openly declares "the need to make Germany the greatest military power in Europe again," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

"However, does he understand what the word "again" means in this case? I'm not sure," Lavrov pointed out.

For its part, the European Union experiences itself as the "Fourth Reich" and is blackmailing Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to introduce sanctions against Russia, taking advantage of the course he advocates for European integration," the minister added.

"This pressure is unforgivable and shameless. They act as if they are experiencing themselves as the "Fourth Reich", Lavrov said, adding: "Vucic has been manfully resisting this pressure for years".

The minister also commented on the topic of US assistance to Ukraine to carry out strikes deep into Russian territory.

"We have forwarded a number of questions to the State Department with a request to comment on them, including on intelligence data, and the fact that the US is getting much more deeply involved in the organization and implementation of strikes deep into Russian territory on civilian targets. We are expecting a response, but Moscow will not issue ultimatums," Lavrov said.

The public silence of the countries whose interests were affected by the Kiev regime's attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is indicative, the minister noted.

"When we asked if they would put up with this, they replied that they would not and that they were sending them a signal. Apparently, regarding the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, US Vice President J.D. Vance sent some kind of signal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Turks told us that they also told the Ukrainians that they should not attack it. However, everyone is publicly silent. This is also indicative," Lavrov said and added: "He (Zelensky) promised to stop the attacks on those ships that have no connection with the Russian Federation. And, apparently, this explanation was considered acceptable".

"As for Turkey, it wants to be a NATO member state as the largest army in the pact and to maintain relations with the European Union, although deep down it understands that it will never be accepted into the bloc. It wants to maintain good relations with Russia, because we have many economic projects and many common moments in our history: the Caucasus, the Black Sea. Turkey is sincerely interested in the Black Sea being stable", Lavrov concluded.