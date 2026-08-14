Drone crashed on Romanian territory

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense was informed today of a crashed drone in the area of the village of Luncavica in Tulcea County, five kilometers from the border with Ukraine, reports the Agerpres agency. A signal about the crashed object was sent via the emergency number 112, BTA reported.

The aerial target was not detected by the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defense, according to a press release from the department sent to Agerpres. The target was flying at a very low altitude, the release states.

„The drone crashed in a wooded area. "According to preliminary information, there were no material damages and no casualties," the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

Military firefighters and rangers are searching the area to find the remains, Agerpres also reports. A team from the Ministry of National Defense with an IAR PUMA 330 SOCAT helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

The air alert declared on Romanian territory in connection with the Russian attacks on Ukraine was lifted at 12:30 p.m., Agerpres also reports.