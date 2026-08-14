Israeli warplanes and drones carried out airstrikes in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out airstrikes on wooded areas around Mansouri and Majdel Zun in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese news agency NNA reported, quoted by BTA.

The strikes were accompanied by destructive operations in a wooded area east of Mansouri. Machine gun fire was also directed at the outskirts of the settlement, southeast of Tyre.

Movements of Israeli military vehicles were observed in Hadata, and automatic weapons fire was directed at the area. An artillery shell was also reported to have fallen.

A powerful explosion was heard in a wooded area near Mansouri overnight, while destructive operations were being carried out in the area. Machine gun fire accompanied the operations around Majdel Zun and Mansouri and in the surrounding valleys.

A series of powerful explosions were also heard in Beit Yahoun, Hadata and Kunin, with the sounds of the detonations reaching coastal villages.

According to reports, the operations were accompanied by the movement of Israeli tanks in the Bint Jubail area.