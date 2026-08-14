More tension in the Balkans! Another drone crashes in Romania

A drone crashed in Romania, five kilometers from the border with Ukraine, reports "Reuters". The drone was flying low and was not detected by Romanian radar systems. According to the Defense Ministry, it fell in a wooded area near the southeastern village of Luncavica.

Romania, a NATO member, has a 614-kilometer land border with Ukraine and has repeatedly entered its airspace over the past four years. Floating mines have also been detected in the Black Sea, threatening key trade and energy supply routes.

The ministry did not specify the origin of the drone, saying it did not appear to have caused any damage.

Russian and Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered the territory or airspace of Moldova, Romania and Poland.

Bulgaria has long remained aloof from such direct incidents, but on August 8, a drone entered from the direction of Romania and exploded about 100 meters inside Bulgarian territory, near the strategic Trans-Balkan gas pipeline. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has identified the device as a probable Ukrainian decoy drone of the "Maya" type, and at present there is no evidence that the incident was intentional.

For more than four years of war, such incidents have gradually turned from isolated cases of falling debris near the Ukrainian border into a more serious problem for the security of the countries on NATO's eastern flank and their neighbors.