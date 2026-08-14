German police arrest two Iraqis suspected of links to Islamic State

Police in eastern Germany have arrested two Iraqi citizens suspected of belonging to the terrorist organization “Islamic State“, DPA reported, citing the Dresden prosecutor's office, BTA reported.

During the arrest operation, the homes of the two suspects in Dresden and the town of Königstein, Saxony, were searched, the Dresden prosecutor's office's anti-extremism department said. Mobile phones, a laptop and identity documents were seized.

The detainees, who are 33 and 27 years old, are accused of belonging to a foreign terrorist organization. It is believed that between 2016 and 2017 they fought in the ranks of various formations of “Islamic State“ state“, receiving financial compensation for their service.

An investigating judge at the Dresden Court of Appeals imposed a permanent measure of detention “detention“ on the two suspects.