American President Donald Trump said yesterday that future American aircraft carriers will use old models of catapult mechanisms again, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

According to Trump, the old models are a reliable technology. However, this will cost billions of dollars.

The head of state believes that this decision will correct long-term problems in the programs for the construction and repair of vessels of the American Navy. The decision is based on observations in connection with recent conflicts in which the United States is involved, including the war with Iran. It has become clear that there are certain problems with the vessels.

A presidential document dedicated to security issues also says that the declining industrial base for shipbuilding has made the construction of warships slower and more expensive, as well as their repair.

Because of this, the Pentagon should replace electromagnetic catapult systems with hydraulic and steam systems.