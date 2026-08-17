British newspaper "Telegraph": Russia is building secret bases for drones near its western borders

Russia has built 10 secret bases near its western borders that could be used for attacks with jet-powered drones against targets in Ukraine and possibly against NATO countries. This is according to an investigation by the British newspaper "Telegraph", BTA reports.

The publication analyzed leaked documents and satellite images, based on which it identified at least 59 launch pads along Russia's border with Belarus and Ukraine. They are mechanical guidance facilities used to launch fixed-wing drones instead of a traditional runway.

Some of the centers were built by converting military bases and civilian airports, while other take-off sites were created outside populated areas.

According to the investigation, Moscow is rapidly modernizing its version of the Iranian attack drone “Shahed“, with newer high-speed, jet-powered variants capable of hitting targets at a distance of nearly 1,000 kilometers.

An analysis of satellite images by the American company DroneSec, which specializes in drone intelligence, shows that about 20 of the newly built launch tracks appear to be elongated. This could be a sign that they are intended to launch Russia's latest long-range drones.

Satellite images also show a significant increase in drone storage capacity. One of the bases has space for more than 1,000 drones at a time.

Additional launch pads are being built at several key sites, which analysts say shows Moscow is seeking to expand its drone strike capabilities.

Open-access tracking sources suggest that seven of the ten sites identified by the “Telegraph“ were used in some of the recent Russian attacks on Kiev.

Analysts warn that the development of this technology could also pose a threat to Europe in the event of a wider military conflict. According to a report by “Telegraph“ graphic some of the bases allow the most powerful Russian drones to reach Warsaw.

According to the graphic, Bulgaria also falls within the indicated radius, which further emphasizes the potential range of the new Russian unmanned systems.