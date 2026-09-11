At least one digital payment method! Businesses want to be banned from only accepting cash

Soon, shops, restaurants and service providers in Germany will be obliged to offer at least one digital payment method in addition to cash, Die Welt reports.

Federal Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil presented key proposals on the matter, which are currently being coordinated with the other ministries. The new rules are expected to come into force in 2027.

"We want businesses to offer a digital payment method wherever goods and services are paid for directly on site", the proposal states.

In general, companies will be able to decide for themselves which digital payment methods to offer.

Cash payments will continue to be accepted; the aim is to give customers a choice. Exceptions to this requirement are envisaged for non-profit organisations, such as amateur sports clubs or charities. The need for special provisions for individuals in financial difficulties will also be examined.

The Ministry of Finance intends to submit a bill to the government later this year. It justifies its plans, among other things, by the need to combat tax evasion, money laundering and other financial crimes. Digital payments create a record, which makes them easier to track.

These plans have drawn criticism from retailers. "Legislative requirements are completely unnecessary; they only create additional bureaucracy and uncertainty," said Ulrich Binebessel of the German Retail Federation (HDE).