Donald Trump: We will not forget or forgive 9/11! It has never been as strong as it is right now

US President Donald Trump spoke on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. He recalled that every year America unites to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 victims who died in the attacks. Trump also paid tribute to those who died when one of the hijacked planes hit the Pentagon building.

"2,977 wonderful souls were taken from our world, and many more lost their lives in the weeks and years that followed from their horrific wounds. "So many people have suffered," the US president said.

He then said: "We will never, never forget!" and added:

"That's why we're fighting today. We have no other choice. There's only one option - victory. We're fighting relentlessly. We're fighting to win."

Trump ended his statement at the Pentagon with a tribute to police officers, firefighters and first responders. He also paid tribute to the American military.

He concluded his speech by not only looking back at the terrorist attack 25 years ago, but also looking ahead.

The US president said that the past 25 years have shown "the even greater strength of the American spirit".

"Today our country is stronger than ever. It has never been as strong as it is now.“

Trump then looked to future generations, saying they “will live in a nation that is free and steadfast in the face of evil, and will continue to honor the heroes of September 11“.

Americans today marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, Reuters reported. The memorial ceremonies in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania are dedicated to both the victims and the long-term consequences of the attacks for American society and US foreign policy, BTA reports.

In New York, relatives of the victims joined Vice President J.D. Vance and four former US presidents at a ceremony at the site of the World Trade Center. At exactly 08:46 local time (15:46 Bulgarian time – ed.) a moment of silence was observed. This is the time when the "American Airlines" plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center. Relatives of the victims read the names of all 2,977 people killed in the attacks, as well as the six killed in the 1993 World Trade Center attack.

For the first time, the ceremony also included a separate moment of silence in memory of the thousands of people who died in the following years from illnesses related to the toxic dust that spread after the destruction of the twin towers.

In Arlington, Virginia, senior military leaders attended a ceremony in front of the Pentagon, where 184 people were killed in the attack. President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech.

In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the memory of the victims of the "United Airlines" plane that crashed there after passengers tried to prevent the hijackers from reaching their target in Washington was honored.

The September 11 attacks launched America's years-long "war on terror", led to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and became the occasion for US military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, Reuters recalls. They also changed Americans' attitudes towards security, while increasing prejudice and hate crimes against Muslims and immigrants from Islamic countries.

The aftermath of the attacks continues to affect rescue workers who worked at the site of the destroyed towers. The New York City Fire Department lost 343 of its employees on September 11, and more than 600 other firefighters, including retirees, have since died from illnesses related to the attacks. This year alone, 26 have died, according to the department.