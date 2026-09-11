Crown Prince Asks Twice - Donald Trump Steadfastly Refuses to Strike Houthis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke twice by phone with US President Donald Trump yesterday and urged him to strike the Houthis, Reuters and Axios reported, citing two US officials.

However, Trump has rejected the request, and US officials have said that the administration does not intend to take direct military action against the Yemeni rebels at this stage.

"Axios" claims that the US is increasingly concerned about the rapidly escalating conflict in Yemen and is stepping up its support for Saudi Arabia while seeking to avoid direct military involvement.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, traveled to Saudi Arabia yesterday for urgent coordination talks.

US military and civilian officials have also told their Saudi counterparts in recent weeks that Trump's directive is for US forces to remain focused on Iran and defending the Strait of Hormuz, while avoiding opening a new military front.

In July, it was reported that Saudi Arabia was seeking to build an international coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, amid the continued escalation of tensions in and around Yemen.

The escalation began in early July, when the Houthis said their forces had opposed Saudi "warplanes" that attempted to prevent an Iranian civilian plane from landing at Sana'a International Airport.