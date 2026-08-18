Russian MP and chairman of the "A Just Russia" party Sergey Mironov called for Oreshnik missile strike on British factories producing drones for the Ukrainian armed forces, TASS reported, quoted by Focus.

“Fools need to be educated and I think it's time to attack the factories for long-range drones in Britain“, said Mironov.

According to him, the Russian military-political leadership is showing “miracles of restraint, responsibility and self-control“, while on the British side this restraint was mistakenly perceived as weakness.

The statement comes against the backdrop of growing tension between Moscow and London over British military support for Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine was using the British Nyan jet drone for strikes at great depths on Russian territory. Kiev also has a limited supply of Storm Shadow cruise missiles, used against Russian military and strategic targets.

This led to a sharp exchange of accusations between Moscow and London.

The Russian Embassy in the UK accused the British authorities of deliberately contributing to the escalation of the conflict, while at the same time declaring a desire for peace.

The British Ministry of Defense responded that Great Britain continues to support Ukraine and provide the necessary military equipment to protect it from the Russian invasion.

Mironov's call for the use of “Oreshnik“ against sites in the UK is another public statement by a Russian politician aimed at a possible expansion of the military confrontation beyond the immediate zone of combat operations.