Russian President Vladimir Putin once again used the podium of the Valdai Discussion Club to predict the decline of the European auto industry, stating that in the near future Europe will massively switch to Chinese cars. According to him, factories in Europe are closing their doors under the pressure of the crisis, while cars from the Celestial Empire offered a combination of low price and high quality.

However, these bold statements conveniently overlook the fact that Russia itself was forced to embrace the Chinese auto industry not so much by its own choice, but because of the lack of any alternative after the tightening of international sanctions. With European, Japanese and American brands withdrawing, the Russian market has become hostage to Chinese exports, which have filled the country's empty showrooms and factories.

Financial figures revealed by diplomatic circles only confirm this growing vassal dependence. Trade turnover between Moscow and Beijing continues to break records, reaching $159 billion in the first half of 2026 - an increase of 26% compared to the previous year. In an attempt to present this isolation as a strategic success, Russian diplomacy officially defines China as a "key partner" and Western restrictions - as the main driver of this trade surge.

While Beijing effortlessly takes over market share in Russia and strives for at least 95% local production for its own needs, the Kremlin continues to draw gloomy scenarios for its Western competitors. Behind the loud rhetoric about Europe's decline, however, the question remains to what extent the European buyer is really willing to give up its engineering traditions in favor of budget Chinese imports, or is this simply a convenient narrative to justify its own auto industry isolation.