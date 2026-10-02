Pragmatism takes over the Bulgarian used car market

Pragmatism, precise calculation of subsequent costs and increased demand for crossovers dominate the used car market in our country. The analysis of the largest car platform in Bulgaria - mobile.bg, shows that the Bulgarian buyer is increasingly avoiding gambling purchases of exotic premiums with expensive maintenance and is orienting itself towards proven bestsellers.

Interest in the secondary market remains extremely high, but the criteria for a profitable deal have undergone a serious evolution. The balance between initial price, suspension durability on our roads and availability of spare parts comes to the fore.

In the hatchback and compact segment, the leaders in preferences continue to be proven names such as Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3. Bulgarian drivers appreciate them for their traditionally slow depreciation and high liquidity on the secondary market - such a car is resold quickly and without major financial losses. A huge jump in demand for family cars is also reported by the Skoda Octavia, which offers the space of a higher class at the price of a standard compact model.

A complete regrouping is observed in urban SUVs and compact crossovers, where the fight for the championship is the fiercest. According to mobile.bg data, the absolute favorite in terms of price-quality ratio is the Hyundai Tucson. The model wins the trust of buyers thanks to its solid mechanics, rich equipment levels and significantly more affordable service compared to its German competitors. Close behind it are the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, which maintain stable price levels and offer good durability when operating in urban conditions.

The practical family segment also presents its surprises. Although minivans are almost extinct in the new car market in Europe, they are experiencing a second renaissance in the secondary market in our country. Models such as the Volkswagen Touran are experiencing a steady increase in demand, as they provide a huge amount of interior space and functionality that modern SUVs have difficulty achieving in the same price range.

In the premium sector of the secondary market, the classic German trio - BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class - continues to form a significant volume of searches, but buyers are now significantly more careful. The most advantageous offers on mobile.bg are quickly bought up when it comes to verified cars with a transparent service history, while specimens of unknown origin sit for months.

Data on the secondary market in our country clearly shows that the concept of a bargain purchase is no longer limited to the low purchase price. The Bulgarian driver is looking for safety, reasonable fuel consumption and cars whose maintenance will not become a financial burden in the long term.