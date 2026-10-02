Russian President Vladimir Putin observed pre-planned military exercises in the Chelyabinsk region of the Urals Federal District, Reuters reported.

Strategic bombers flew during the maneuvers. Belarus, Kazakhstan, China and Pakistan sent troops to participate in the exercises, Russian media reported.

“The main goal of the exercises is to improve the skills of the leading staff at all levels to manage troops in repelling external aggression“, the president said, quoted by TASS. According to him, the “Center-2026“ exercises are being held in accordance with the Russian Armed Forces Training Plan, with more than 47,000 military personnel participating.

According to the Moscow Ministry of Defense, military contingents from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have practiced blocking a settlement. More than 600 units of equipment, including airplanes, helicopters, drones and robotic systems, were involved.