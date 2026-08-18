Russia has the right to consider the declared direct participation of the British missile forces in strikes on Russian territory as participation in a war, with all the ensuing consequences. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by “Interfax“, reports News.bg.

“The president warned of our right to act in any part of the world's oceans if someone encroaches on our interests or our property. We also have the right to consider the declared direct participation of the British missile forces in strikes on Russia as participation in a war, with all the ensuing consequences“, Lavrov told the correspondent of “Vesti“ Pavel Zarubin.

The Russian Foreign Minister commented on the statement of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham that London “will be with Ukraine until the end“.

A day earlier, the Russian Embassy in the UK issued a statement in which it indicated that the reports in the British media about Kiev's use of British drones to strike deep into Russian territory “confirm that London is deliberately choosing to escalate the Ukrainian crisis“, while at the same time declaring a desire for peace.

The Russian diplomatic mission also warned that “the deeper London's involvement in the conflict“ and the greater its support for Ukraine, the higher the price Britain will pay.

In response, Burnham stated that the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine.

“We are not just friends when times are good. We will be there for Ukraine in its hour of need and that will not change“, said the British Prime Minister.