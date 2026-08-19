Iran responds to US on Strait of Hormuz: This is unreal!

Tensions in the Middle East have reached a new critical point after Iran officially rejected US territorial claims over the Strait of Hormuz. In an official statement, Tehran called US President Donald Trump's statements "far from Washington's real capabilities" (source: Al Jazeera / https://www.aljazeera.com). The reason for the sharp reaction was Trump's post on his social network Truth Social, where he shared a map designating the strategic waterway as “new US territory“.

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told the Majlis that the strait would remain blocked to international shipping until the White House lifts the economic blockade and releases frozen Iranian assets (source: Reuters / https://www.reuters.com).

Trump's New Tactic: Economic Strangulation Instead of Bombs

As the rhetoric heats up, Washington is making a major shift in strategy. According to sources on American television CNN (https://www.cnn.com), the Trump administration has decided to change tactics and focus on a complete “stifling“ of the Iranian economy, instead of launching new large-scale military strikes.

The plan provides for unprecedented economic isolation, led by Treasury Secretary Scott Besant. The measures are already having a severe knock-on effect on Tehran, where inflation has exceeded 88% (source: Politico / https://www.politico.com). In parallel, the US also dealt a serious blow in the digital space, officially accusing 17 Iranian citizens of conducting a large-scale cyber campaign against American state institutions.

Threats against Oman and the diplomatic response in Moscow

The escalation also directly affected the traditional regional mediator - Oman. Donald Trump threatened that the US would “bomb Oman“ if the sultanate interfered with American plans to manage shipping in the region.

In Russia, where the situation is being closely monitored, the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament) has issued a position on the issue. Russian senators explained Trump's aggressive reaction to Oman by the fact that Muscat refused to submit to American dictates and continues autonomous negotiations with Tehran on shipping, which puts Trump out of control against the backdrop of the upcoming US midterm elections in November.

Full economic blockade by the UAE and missile accusations

Washington's regional allies have also taken radical steps. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held urgent talks with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) focused on the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz (source: ABC News / https://www.abcnews.com).

Immediately after that, the UAE announced an emergency decision: Abu Dhabi completely suspends trade and all financial transactions with Iran until further notice. The situation was also complicated by a military incident, after the UAE accused Iran of firing two ballistic missiles at its territory, which fell into the sea. The Foreign Ministry in Tehran categorically rejected these accusations, describing them as “completely baseless“ and harmful to good neighborly relations (source: The Hindu / https://www.thehindu.com).

As of 5:15 a.m. Bulgarian time, diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran remain at a dead end, and shipping through the world's most important oil hub is almost completely paralyzed.