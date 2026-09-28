A bear comes down every night in a Rhodope village

A bear is worrying residents of the Rhodope village of Gevren, after in recent days it has started coming down among the houses every night. The animal was also filmed by a security camera, Nova TV reports.

According to local residents, its appearances are now almost daily. People are worried that with such frequent visits, the likelihood of someone finding themselves face to face with the bear increases.

According to residents of the village, it is possible that the animal is female and has three or four cubs. However, this information has not been officially confirmed at the moment.

There is no information about any injured people. Residents of Gevren have alerted the institutions and expect measures to be taken. Their main concern is that the bear is now regularly entering the settlement and its encounter with a person could be only a matter of time.