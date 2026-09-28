WSJ: Russia offers $20 million for information on “Magyar”

Russia has offered $20 million for information on the whereabouts of the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brody, known by the call sign “Magyar”. This statement was published by journalist Gillian Kay Melchior in The Wall Street Journal and quoted by UNIAN.

According to the publication of the American publication, the Kremlin used post-Soviet criminal networks to announce the reward. The Unmanned Systems Forces also announced the amount. There was no independent confirmation of the claim.

Russian courts have found Brody guilty in absentia on terrorism charges related to Ukrainian military operations and sentenced him to decades in prison. Brody has headed the Unmanned Systems Forces since June 2025.

How the “Magyar“ command works

Melchior visited a secret command post of Ukrainian drone operators in the southeast of the country. Because of the risk of Russian surveillance, her phone was put in “flight“ mode, and then placed in a Faraday bag that blocks Wi-Fi, cellular, Bluetooth, and GPS signals. It was transported to the site in a vehicle with tinted windows.

The publication states that about 2.5 percent of the Ukrainian armed forces belong to the Unmanned Systems Forces. At the same time, an estimate given in the material links the formation to approximately one third of Russian losses in the previous year. This estimate is not presented as an official statistic.

“War is mathematics, proper planning, proper use of forces and spending the smallest possible budget“, says Brody. He emphasizes that the goal is to build a complete system, not focus on individual drone models: “The task is to build an ecosystem.“

The Delta platform plays a central role in this system. It collects data from drones, sensors and other means in a common information space. Operators can mark detected targets on a map, and the information can be used by other servicemen nearby. After the operation, a digital report is created with data on the location, time, conditions, target, means used and the result of the strike.

Forecast of power outages in Moscow

In a separate article, UNIAN quotes Matthew Sampson, a former sniper in the US Marine Corps and volunteer in the International Legion. In an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel 24, he stated that winter power outages in Moscow are “absolutely real”.

“This will be unpleasant for the average Russian citizen, who has no idea what is really going on. But I think it will bring us significantly closer to the end of this war,” says Sampson.

According to him, a possible blackout in the Russian capital would show the vulnerability of Russia's air defenses. This is an assessment by the military, not a confirmed upcoming event.

The publication recalls that last winter, Russian strikes caused serious damage to the Ukrainian energy sector, while power outages in Russia were local and short-lived. According to UNIAN, Belgorod, which is located near the Ukrainian border, was hit hardest.

Sources: UNIAN, Wall Street Journal, Channel 24