The new Toyota Corolla could be the most technologically advanced model in history

The Toyota Corolla's market triumph continues to be a phenomenon that hardly overshadows passing fashion trends. The current variants of the model are approaching their mature stage, after the hatchback ventured into the global collision of 2019, and the classic sedan stepped on the asphalt a year later. All this comes against the backdrop of a remarkable rise in sales, because in the United States alone, an impressive 248,088 units were sold in the past 2025. The positive trend continued in full force in the first half of 2026 with a reported growth of 9.5 percent, confirming the key role of the family in the brand's product strategy.

The Japanese giant intends to focus on a fundamental renewal, inspired by the impressive conceptual development presented at the end of 2025. The visual language will retain its dynamic proportions, sloping roof and aggressive lines, but with a key change in functionality. A merger of the familiar sedan and hatchback into a more versatile fastback with a large rear hatch is emerging. This step will reduce production costs for the company, optimizing the range in view of the strong pressure from modern crossovers such as the Corolla Cross.

The technical backbone of the new generation will be the seriously modernized TNGA-C platform. What is impressive in this case is the engineering flexibility, allowing the parallel integration of four completely different types of drive. Unlike models like the Camry and RAV4, which have gone all-in on hybrid power, the Corolla will retain its pure gasoline variant. A new 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is being considered, as well as an improved version of the familiar 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, providing an affordable entry into the range.

For the standard hybrid version, engineers envisage a combination of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder unit with 94 hp and an electric motor with about 40 hp, which will bring the total power to 134 horsepower. This configuration promises a reduction in fuel consumption by between 10 and 20 percent compared to the current system, and an option for two-wheel drive with a separate electric motor on the rear axle is also envisaged. In addition, the family will get a plug-in hybrid for the first time, offering a larger battery for an all-electric range.

The big news is undoubtedly the planned all-electric modification. The new platform will allow the installation of one or two electric motors, guaranteeing a range of at least 400 kilometers on a single charge. Apart from that, the sports division is preparing a new GR Corolla, under the hood of which a new 2.0-liter turbo engine with a staggering 395 hp is expected to roar. With this, the Japanese send a clear signal that they are ready to compete not only with their direct rivals Honda Civic, Volkswagen Jetta, Hyundai Elantra, KIA K4, Nissan Sentra and Mazda 3, but also with the dominant segment of compact SUV models.