Ukraine and Germany are studying the restoration of the sarcophagus at the Chernobyl NPP

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmygal discussed the possibility of providing backup equipment for the restoration of the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant with a delegation of German companies that arrived in Ukraine together with the German Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Carsten Schneider.

Shmygal announced this on Telegram, quoted by "Ukrinform".

"Together with representatives of Ukrainian and German energy companies, we coordinated our joint steps to strengthen Ukraine's energy sustainability and deepen our strategic partnership," Shmygal said.

According to him, the talks focused on nuclear and radiation safety.

Shmighal expressed hope that Germany will continue to provide leadership, support and expert assistance.

The parties also discussed the possibility of urgently providing equipment for recovery, including from German stocks.

The First Deputy Prime Minister thanked the German partners for their readiness to help Ukraine develop renewable energy, deploy energy storage systems, supply the necessary equipment and train Ukrainian specialists.

"We also see significant potential for the development of B2B partnerships between our companies. "We also consider Germany and German companies as important partners in the development of cooperation in the biomethane sector and the integration of Ukrainian producers into the European market," Shmygal said.

Shmygal thanked Germany for its constant support for Ukraine.

Germany has already delivered 348 humanitarian shipments to Ukraine, totaling over 3,600 tons of critical equipment. The country's contribution to the Energy Support Fund exceeds 500 million euros, Shmygal said.