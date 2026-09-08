Moscow: Putin presented Trump with a detailed analysis of what was happening during the special military operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation after the visits of Trump's emissaries to Moscow and Kiev, world agencies reported. During the conversation, Putin assured Trump that Russia had no aggressive intentions towards Europe, BTA reported.

According to Yuri Ushakov, an adviser to the Kremlin, the conversation was constructive and frank and lasted an hour.

During it, Trump stressed that he wanted the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible. The American leader expressed interest in achieving a breakthrough in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict during his presidential term, Ushakov also said. The Russian president shared his opinion on what the US side could actually do to end the hostilities in Ukraine as soon as possible, the Kremlin adviser added.

Ushakov said that the two leaders exchanged views on the results of the visits of US negotiators Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow and Kiev by phone. “In the mutually respectful and businesslike manner typical of the two leaders, they exchanged views on the results of the visits of US President's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kiev on September 5 and 6”, Ushakov said. The two leaders positively assessed the mission of Witkoff and Kushner.

During the conversation, the President of the Russian Federation presented the American leader with an objective and detailed analysis of what was happening during the special military operation, Ushakov also said. "An objective and detailed analysis of what is currently happening in the course of the special military operation was presented, as well as how we see the prospects for advancing on the battlefield and achieving the goals and objectives set for the special military operation in general," he said.

During the conversation, Putin noted the efforts of Trump's wife, Melania, to return Russian and Ukrainian children to their families, TASS reported.

Putin and Trump agreed during the phone call to continue working on resolving humanitarian issues, including the exchange of detainees and convicted persons.

Trump also told Putin that the restoration of relations between Russia and the United States would bring enormous benefits to both countries, the Kremlin representative added.

During the conversation, the Russian president indicated that speculation about the "Russian threat" serve Europe only as a cover for increasing support for Kiev and its own military spending, Ushakov also said. According to him, Putin told Trump that Russia has no aggressive plans towards Europe in mind. “The myths spread about the “Russian threat“ serve Europeans only as a cover for increasing support for Ukraine and their own military spending,“ Ushakov added.