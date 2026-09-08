In recent hours, Russian diplomacy has launched a massive verbal offensive against the West, outlining new “red lines” regarding security and possible peace talks for Ukraine. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, and Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov came up with key positions that tighten the Kremlin's tone, but at the same time leave the door for diplomacy minimally open. Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik (Zakharova's colleague, responsible for the crimes of the Kiev regime) supported these theses, emphasizing the combat operations.

Zakharova: Russian Strategic Forces Target Missiles in Europe

Maria Zakharova made a sharp statement, provoked by the deployment of American medium- and short-range missile systems in Norway. She described these actions as “another destabilizing move by NATO“, as a significant part of European Russia, including the capital Moscow, falls within the range of the weapons.

Zakharova warned that the Russian reaction would be immediate and uncompromising: “Russian strategic deterrence forces will pay special attention to American systems and the infrastructure supporting them. This includes planning the combat use of the strike systems in question in the event of an armed conflict“, the official BTA newsletter (bta.bg) quotes her as saying. She categorically emphasized that such actions by the US “zero out the prerequisites for a constructive discussion“.

Sergey Ryabkov: The US should take into account the realities of the battlefield

Almost simultaneously, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commented on the possibility of a diplomatic settlement of the conflict amid rumors of increased pressure from Washington. Ryabkov confirmed that Russia does not rule out the possibility of a future trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States and China, but has set tough preliminary requirements.

According to information disseminated by the news portal News.bg (news.bg), Ryabkov is adamant that the White House must fully comply with the current situation on the front. “The key question is to what extent the US administration is ready to make efforts to find a real solution, taking into account the realities on the ground“, the diplomat said regarding possible visits by American emissaries to Moscow. He added that the situation on the front is constantly changing, entirely to the detriment of Kiev.

Miroshnik: Pressure on the front line will continue

In sync with his colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that any attempts at diplomatic pressure without a change in Western rhetoric are doomed to failure. According to him, the Russian army will continue to fulfill its goals, while the statements of Zakharova and Ryabkov serve as a clear political framework for the international community.

As of 6:20 a.m. on September 8, 2026, the situation remains highly tense. Moscow is sending a clear signal: negotiations are possible only with the recognition of Russia's territorial gains, and any new buildup of NATO forces on the borders will be treated as a direct nuclear and strategic target.