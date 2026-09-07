Alabai killed a poodle and bit a child in Bansko

An Alabai dog attacked a poodle and bit a child in Bansko. The boy's father, Emil Grozdanov, reported the case, who posted a video and a story on Facebook, BlagoevgradOnline.bg reports.

According to him, the incident occurred on August 30, when his son was returning home after a walk with their pet. In front of the family's home, the child and the poodle were attacked by a neighbor's dog, which, according to the father, often roamed freely on the street.

„The result: the poodle - killed, my son - "bitten and extremely stressed!", writes Grozdanov.

The father has published footage from a security camera. It shows the large dog heading towards the poodle, and the boy trying to get away. According to the family, the child was unable to escape in time.

Two of his cousins, aged 5 and 8, and their grandmother were also with the boy. However, they were about 30-40 meters behind and did not come close to the attack.

Grozdanov claims that the family has repeatedly warned the dog's owners not to leave it unattended. According to him, a few months ago the same animal had already attacked the poodle, but then he was saved after the intervention of a veterinarian.

“Now - it was torn apart on the spot!“, the father writes.

The Alabai, also known as the Central Asian Shepherd, is a large and strong dog with a highly developed guarding instinct. That is why control in populated areas is crucial, especially when there are children, passers-by and other pets around.

In his publication, Emil Grozdanov states that he did not want to publicize the case, but insists that those responsible be held accountable.

He raises the question of why, despite previous warnings, no measures were taken. According to him, such incidents should not be ignored, because the next case could be even more serious.

Grozdanov warns that the published footage is heavy and may not be suitable for more sensitive people.