Romanian intelligence captured a Russian spy who was preparing sabotage

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) has captured a Russian spy and prevented an act of sabotage on the territory of Romania, the Agerpres agency reported, citing an intelligence statement, BTA reported.

The Russian citizen, who settled in Romania, had been under surveillance since February 2026, the statement from the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) said. He was the subject of a large-scale investigation in connection with attempts to carry out sabotage actions, expressed in photo and video recording of communication centers and national military bases used by NATO allies, of objects of institutions of the national defense system, public order and national security, as well as of critical infrastructure, the Romanian Intelligence Service said in a statement.

“The data obtained indicate a model of actions similar to those used on the territory of European countries by networks of saboteurs coordinated by structures of the Russian Federation, including in the cases prevented in Romania in 2024 and 2025“, the Romanian Intelligence Service said. According to the cited source, the Russian citizen was instructed by an intermediary to prepare photo and video materials of objects of strategic military interest, including Ukrainian cargo planes “Antonov“ during their stay on the territory of Romania. The investigation also found that the Russian Federation continues to use vulnerable categories of individuals to carry out such illegal activities.

According to Romanian intelligence, the specific actions taken by the service, together with measures taken in cooperation with the Romanian authorities and foreign partner services, led to the prevention of a sabotage operation on the territory of the country.