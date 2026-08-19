FT: Iran discussed potential strikes on Bezmer

The regime in Tehran has discussed strikes on US European bases if Trump escalates the war, sources tell the "Financial Times". The base in Bezmer is among the targets.

Iranian authorities have discussed potential strikes on US bases in Europe, including the one in Bezmer, the "Financial Times" reports, citing its sources in Tehran.

If the US further escalates the conflict in the Middle East, Cyprus and Bulgaria, which has allowed US military tanks, are among the targets. Attacking submarine fiber optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz has also been discussed, the publication also writes.

Bulgaria is within range of some of the Iranian missiles

Europe falls within the range of at least two types of Iranian ballistic missiles - Shahab-3 and Sajil-1 and 2. Experts commented to "Financial Times" that there is a threat to Europe, but it is rather limited. For years, Iran has been developing a ballistic program with a long range, which can reach over 2,000 kilometers. The regime in Tehran also provides ballistic missiles to its allies in the Middle East region, including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, notes the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The think tank also points out that the country has the largest ballistic missile program in the Middle East.

Since the start of the war in February, Turkey has shot down Iranian ballistic missiles several times, and in March a drone hit a British base in Cyprus.

Iran has already sent a note to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry twice regarding the deployment of American aircraft on the country's territory - first at "Vasil Levski" airport in Sofia, and then in Bezmer. In late July, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in a telephone conversation and urged Sofia to reconsider its decision, Iranian media reported at the time.